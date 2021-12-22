(MARE) – Shyanne is a funny, caring, and outgoing young lady who is known as a social butterfly that makes friends easily and enjoys spending time with her peers. Shyanne is also able to hold conversations with the adults in her life and is able to request attention from them in an appropriate manner. Shyanne is very artistic and is an especially talented drawer. She is also interested in participating in sports, such as soccer, track, and jiu-jitsu. Shyanne is special in that she can find the positive in almost any situation and is very insightful. She is very in-tune with her emotions and the emotions of others around her.

Legally freed for adoption, Shyanne’s biological parents have an open adoption agreement to stay in contact with her. She also has siblings that she is very bonded with, so a potential family would need to facilitate these relationships as she grows. She will thrive in a home with a strong maternal role model that can set appropriate limits and boundaries. Shyanne does well in a family setting and is eager to find her forever home.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.