SALEM (CBS) — The Salem Board of Health is holding a special meeting Wednesday night to talk about vaccine and mask mandates.
The board will vote on whether to require proof of vaccination at certain indoor businesses, including places like movie theaters, restaurants and gyms.READ MORE: Massachusetts Has The Fifth-Worst Roads In The Country, Report Finds
They’ll also vote on whether to require masks in all public indoor spaces.
The virtual meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.READ MORE: School Closings And Delays For December 22
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that the city will soon require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. Arlington, Cambridge and Medford are among the other cities and towns considering a similar policy.
Somerville’s Board of Health on Tuesday night decided to wait and hear from the public in January before adopting a vaccine requirement policy for businesses.MORE NEWS: Wednesday's Child: 12-Year-Old Shyanne