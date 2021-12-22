CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — All jury trials and grand juries in New Hampshire Superior Court are now being postponed through the month of January.
New Hampshire is among many states that have seen a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations over the last month. President Biden announced Tuesday that the Granite State is among six states who will receive emergency response teams to help them fight the virus.
Chief Justice of the Superior Court Tina Nadeau said they're postponing trials because of possible issues with members of the jury getting COVID.
“We are pausing jury trials because, in part, of the difficulty in managing a juror population who are increasingly having to drop out because of sickness or exposure and the unique challenges these proceedings entail,” said Nadeau. “I believe this temporary pause in jury trials will better allow the courts to safely continue other necessary court operations during the winter surge of COVID-19.”
All other New Hampshire courts will remain open for the public for all other purposes.
Jury trials are scheduled to resume in February in New Hampshire Superior Court if COVID-19 infections decrease substantially.