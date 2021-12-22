BOSTON (CBS) — The MSPCA-Angell is looking to find homes for 20 dogs who were rescued from Kentucky after tornadoes ravaged parts of the state.
The MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter said that the animals lived at the Kentucky Humane Society and are now scheduled to arrive Wednesday evening.READ MORE: Boston May Have A Chance At Its First White Christmas In Over A Decade
The dogs ranged from 13 weeks to three years old and include Terriers, Beagles, Cattle Dogs, Labs and Boxers.READ MORE: Over 30 Crashes Reported In New Hampshire Wednesday Morning Due To Icy Roads
The two organizations just helped relocate 100 cats to Massachusetts from Kentucky, and many of those new cats have found new homes.MORE NEWS: China Defends Science Exchange Program Following Conviction Of Harvard Professor Charles Lieber
Anyone interested in adopting the dog can visit the Northeast Animal Shelter’s website.