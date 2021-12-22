BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will once again be extremely shorthanded when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. With Boston dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, seven players have been ruled out for the contest, all of whom are currently in the NBA’s Healthy & Safety Protocols.
The most notable name of the bunch is big man Al Horford, who will miss his fourth straight game due to protocols. Grant Williams will also miss his fourth straight game, while Josh Richardson is set to miss his second straight.
Here is the full group of Celtics players that will be sidelined against the Cavs:
Sam Hauser
Juancho Hernangomez
Al Horford
Jabari Parker
Josh Richardson
Brodric Thomas
Grant Williams
Boston will get some help back in the front court, as Robert Williams III is set to return to action Wednesday night against the 19-12 Cavaliers. Williams missed Monday’s loss to the 76ers due to personal reasons, leaving Boston a little light in its battle with Joel Embiid, who went off for 41 points and 10 rebounds.
The Celtics are currently 15-16 on the season and 2-2 on their five-game homestand, with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks followed by losses to the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. After wrapping up the homestand against Cleveland, Boston will visit the defending champion Bucks on Christmas Day.