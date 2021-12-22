FALL RIVER (CBS) – An investigation by the Bristol County District Attorney found that police were justified in shooting Anthony Harden last month.

Police were at Harden’s Fall River apartment to question him about a report made by his girlfriend in which she said he choked her and hit her in the face with a stick. At the time, Harden, 30, was wearing a GPS bracelet and confined to his home due to charges pending in relation to an alleged assault on his wife in 2019 and reckless endangerment of a child.

When two police officers arrived at Harden’s home last month, a male police officer asked him to step outside and speak with the police. Harden refused. Police said they would have to arrest him. At that time, the investigation found, Harden grabbed something metallic, which appeared to be a knife, off of his desk and began stabbing at the male officer’s head and neck repeatedly while the officer was pinned against the wall. The female officer at the scene then shot Harden twice.

Harden was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The DA said that the officer’s use of force complied with the Fall River Police Department’s policy. “The fatal shooting of Mr. Harden by a Fall River Police Officer was justified and was the result of Mr. Harden’s violent and armed assault on the male police officer.”

No charges will be filed.