FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots got a few players back at practice on Wednesday, as the team gears up for an important matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. There were a few more, however, who did not participate in Wednesday’s session.

We’ll start with the good news, because it’s the time of the year when good news wins out. Running back Damien Harris was back on the field during the media portion of Wednesday’s practice, a good sign after New England’s leading rusher had to sit out Saturday’s loss to the Colts with a hamstring injury.

Receiver N’Keal Harry and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley were also out there on Wednesday, which bodes well for their status this weekend after they were both injured against the Colts. Running back J.J. Taylor, who has spent the last several weeks on the COVID list, also returned to the practice field on Wednesday.

There were a handful of players missing though, including running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was not present for an unknown reason. Receivers Kendrick Bourne (COVID) and Nelson Agholor (also injured against the Colts) and offensive lineman Yasir Durant (COVID) all sat out the practice.

The Patriots will likely be thin at the receiver position for Sunday’s matchup with Buffalo, with the status of both Agholor and Bourne in doubt. When asked Wednesday morning if Bourne may be able to play in Sunday’s game, head coach Bill Belichick said that would only happen “if he meets the criteria that the league set up.”

If both Bourne and Agholor can’t suit up for New England, Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon could be in line for an elevation from the practice squad.

The Patriots will release their first injury report of the week later on Wednesday, which will explain why Stevenson was missing from practice.

