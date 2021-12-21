WOBURN (CBS) — Police in Woburn and Lynn are looking to talk to a man about his girlfriend who has been reported missing. Investigators say 40-year-old Sherell Pringle was last seen Saturday evening.
She was reported missing on Sunday after her family couldn't contact her, which is unusual, police said.
Early on Monday morning, officers found Pringle’s cell phone in a storm drain in Lynn.
Pringle was supposed to spend Saturday night with her boyfriend 44-year-old Bruce Maiden.

Maiden is potentially driving a maroon 2014 Toyota Avalon with the license plate 3NSC21. The car isn’t registered in his name.
Police want to talk to Maiden about what happened on Saturday night and where Pringle may be.
Pringle is a Black woman, about 5'5″ with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information should call Woburn Police Detective Jeff Carreau at 781-933-1212 ext. 4856 or Lynn Police Lt. Chris Kelly at 781-477-4436.