BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker will be making an announcement about the state’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday. You can watch the update at 9 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video player above.

Baker will be joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders to discuss measures to support the healthcare system. Ahead of the press conference, Baker’s administration announced several new steps to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, including an updated mask advisory, activation of the National Guard to support hospitals and new guidance on elective medical procedures.

The latest mask advisory from the Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.”

“DPH particularly urges this recommendation for individuals who have a weakened immune system, or are at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in their household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated,” the agency said.

The rules for masking in schools are not affected by this announcement, DPH said.

Baker is also activating up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard members to assist in “non-clinical” roles throughout the health care system, which include transportation patients between facilities and inside hospitals, delivering food to patients, observing patients who may be at risk of harming themselves and supporting security operations.

Deployment of the National Guard will begin on Dec. 27.

Finally, the administration is further curbing elective medical procedures in the state.

“To preserve health care personnel resources, effective 12:01am on December 27th, all hospitals are directed to postpone or cancel all nonessential elective procedures likely to result in inpatient admission in order to maintain and increase inpatient capacity,” the administration said.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 13,717 new confirmed COVID cases from Friday through Sunday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up to 5.91%.

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu just announced that beginning January 15, many indoor spaces will require proof of vaccination and city workers face a vaccine mandate with no testing alternative.