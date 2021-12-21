BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady had a rather frustrating night on Sunday.

He and the Bucs lost to the Saints for the fourth straight time in the regular season, likely losing their chance to claim the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. The offense also lost three key players — Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette — to injuries over the course of the game.

So when Brady threw an interception late in the fourth quarter while trailing 9-0 to unofficially end the game, his emotions boiled over. He let out a shout at somebody (or some people) on the Saints’ sideline immediately after the interception, and he smashed one of the Microsoft tablets that players use to look at plays on his own sideline.

Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT 😳 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/PyvdFi30NO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

On Monday, having had some time to sleep on it and recover, Brady explained why he took out his frustrations on that tablet.

“I was pretty — well, the injuries are a totally separate emotion, obviously. I think, yeah, I was pretty pissed. I broke a tablet,” Brady said on his podcast with Jim Gray. “I threw it. I didn’t want to throw an interception with that tablet, so I made sure it hit the ground. So it was out of use. There was no no chance of that one being used after I got a hold of that tablet.”

As for his bark at the Saints’ sideline? Brady didn’t much feel like sharing what his message was.

“Ah, we were just exchanging pleasantries,” Brady said. “It was a nice night in Tampa. So we were just wonderfully in the heat of the moment, expressing … I wouldn’t say pleasantries. But we were very competitive in that moment. It was emotional. So it’s just football players being football players.”