If the Board of Health approves the plan Tuesday evening, Somerville will join Boston in requiring proof of vaccination for venues like restaurants, gyms and theaters.
The plan has a lot of support in Boston, but business owners in Somerville are worried about how the new rule will impact their businesses.
“It seems like another thing that’s added to our list,” said bar owner Daniel Fitzgerald of the plan that would have the staff at Casey’s Pub checking vaccination cards at the door.
“We cannot any high level of consumer confidence if people feel unsafe going to your restaurant or your health club,” Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone said of the plan that has Somerville requiring proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 15 to enter many indoor establishments.
"There's so many issues with supply," Fitzgerald said. "This is just something else that's a concern."
Restaurant owners in Boston’s North End share those frustrations.
“It’s one punch after another,” said Forcella restaurant owner Nino Trotta. “But it’s a regulation that has to be respected.”
Trotta said the rule could hurt business and put employees in an awkward position. “They don’t feel like they’ve been hired to be policing customers,” he said.
However, Curtatone said the virus has become more complex.
“We’re about to face the triple whammy: Omicron variant on top of the Delta variant and the cold and flu season,” he said, adding that everyone must take part in slowing the spread.