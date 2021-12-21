BOSTON (CBS) — Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is navigating his way through his first NFL season. While he’s had to learn a lot about the X’s and O’s of football, he’s also learning “The Patriot Way” when it comes to dealing with the media.

Both areas remain a work in progress, with the latter situation being evident in his weekly interview on WEEI on Monday.

Jones joined “Merloni & Fauria” for the interview where he typically looks back upon the last game, looks ahead to the next game, and shares little bits and pieces from his personal life. This week, though, the topic of Saturday night’s loss to the Colts was out of bounds as a conversation piece.

Jones did speak in generalities about the lessons learned in a loss, he touched on the positives from the late comeback attempt, and he addressed his comments about the team’s substandard practices last week. But when it came to specific plays and moments from the loss in Indianapolis, Jones wasn’t indulging.

“Um, I mean, I already talked about it. I just, I’m kind of done with the game, so I don’t know if you all have any different questions for me,” Jones said while chuckling. “I mean, just that one, it was just a bang-bang play, and there’s people open and I need to complete the pass, so.”

Co-host Christian Fauria, who spent four seasons playing for Bill Belichick and understands the way things sometimes work, asked Jones if he’s 100 percent on to the next game and not at all interested in talking about the Colts game.

“Yeah,” Jones replied. “Sorry. But, yeah.”

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is 100% on to Buffalo Mac Jones: "I'm kind of done with that [Colts] game. I don't know if you will have any more different questions for me"@LouMerloni @christianfauria pic.twitter.com/9RvokRM22W — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) December 20, 2021

That same show used to interview Belichick every week, and the hosts learned the pain of asking the coach questions that he didn’t want to answer — especially during the trying 2020 season. With Jones, at least, the stonewalling came with a laugh and an apology.