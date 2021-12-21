BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,531 new confirmed COVID cases on and 58 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. The deaths were reported to the state on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 953,156. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,492.
There were 74,736 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has increased to 6.45%.
There are 1,612 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 368 patients currently in intensive care.