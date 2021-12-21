HUDSON (CBS) – Hudson is home to the best Main Street in America. That’s according to a national contest “America’s Main Streets,” with Hudson, Massachusetts being declared the winner. Local business owners and residents agree.

“I think it’s great and I’m not surprised, really. I’ve been here six years and kind of seen the downtown grown and prosper over the six years, it’s been amazing,” said Hudson resident Alan Merriam.

“I wanted to open the business because I always was so impressed with their downtown and just the friendly people here,” said Patricia McCart, who works at The Village Groomer on Main Street.

“Everybody on the street helps everybody. Everybody wants everybody to succeed. The more people to come to Hudson, we all benefit,” said owner of Mullahy’s Cheese Shop Katie Quinn.

The competition was held by the organization Independent We Stand. They tell us throughout the contest, over one million total votes were cast.

“They weren’t the largest metropolitan market to enter the contest, either. We have actually found over the years that smaller markets tend to rally more,” said co-founder of Independent We Stand Bill Brunelle.

“Everybody stepped up to the plate and voted daily. They’re allowed to vote 25 times a day and plenty of people were on a mission to do that,” said Richard Braga, administrator of Hudson’s Business Improvement District.

Hudson beat out over 200 nominees from all over the country in the contest and as a prize for winning- in addition to bragging rights- the town will receive $25,000.

“We will likely use it for arts related issues. We have a commitment to that here,” said Braga.

“There’s been a tremendous amount of work done down here in the last five, six, seven years and it’s great to see them reaping the benefits,” said Hudson resident Cliff Erich.

For more on the contest and why Hudson won, visit: www.mainstreetcontest.com.