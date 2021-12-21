WEATHER ALERT:Freezing Rain To Make For Difficult Wednesday Morning Commute
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Fresh Express is recalling a long list of salad items sold in several states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

The recall was initiated by the detection of Listeria in a 9-ounce package of “Sweet Hearts” salad mix at an Illinois factory. Salad products from that facility were also sent to stores in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Main, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Recalled salad items have product codes Z324 through Z350 below the Use-By dates. Click here for a full list of recalled products.

A Use-By date on a recalled Fresh Express salad product (Photo credit: Fresh Express)

Listeria can cause serious illness and sometimes death in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Miscarriages and stillbirths are also a possible risk of Listeria infection in pregnant women. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea and diarrhea.

Anyone who bought the recalled salad items should return them for a refund.

