BOSTON (CBS) — Fresh Express is recalling a long list of salad items sold in several states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, because they may be contaminated with Listeria.
The recall was initiated by the detection of Listeria in a 9-ounce package of “Sweet Hearts” salad mix at an Illinois factory. Salad products from that facility were also sent to stores in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Main, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota and Wisconsin.READ MORE: Gov. Baker Still Has 'No Interest' In Mask Mandate As DPH Issues Widespread Recommendation
Recalled salad items have product codes Z324 through Z350 below the Use-By dates. Click here for a full list of recalled products.READ MORE: Masks Recommended For All In Massachusetts; Baker Activates National Guard To Support Hospitals
Listeria can cause serious illness and sometimes death in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Miscarriages and stillbirths are also a possible risk of Listeria infection in pregnant women. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea and diarrhea.MORE NEWS: Passport Book Fees To Increase By $20 Next Week
Anyone who bought the recalled salad items should return them for a refund.