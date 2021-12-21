Tom Brady Explains Why He Smashed A Tablet, Plays Coy On Outburst At Saints' SidelineTom Brady had a rather frustrating night on Sunday.

Mac Jones Refuses To Talk About Colts Game In Nicest Way PossibleWhen it came to specific plays and moments from the loss in Indianapolis, Mac Jones wasn't indulging.

Bruins' Jakub Zboril Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery To Repair ACL; Brando Carlo Placed In COVID-19 ProtocolThe Bruins are not in action this week, after their season was paused amid a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. But the team nevertheless suffered a setback in the interim.

Kendrick Bourne Says He Has No Symptoms After Landing On COVID-19 ListWhile the details of how and why Bourne ended up on the list aren't public, the receiver did share on Instagram that he was symptom-free as of Monday night.

Tom Brady Wants NFL To Change Rules On Hitting Receivers' Knees, In Wake Of Chris Godwin InjuryIn the wake of Chris Godwin suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Sunday night, Tom Brady is once again voicing his opinion on the lack of protection for the knees of pass catchers.