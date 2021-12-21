Tom Brady Wants NFL To Change Rules On Hitting Receivers' Knees, In Wake Of Chris Godwin InjuryIn the wake of Chris Godwin suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Sunday night, Tom Brady is once again voicing his opinion on the lack of protection for the knees of pass catchers.

Embiid Scores 41, 76ers Beat Celtics 108-103Joel Embiid scored 41 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 108-103 on Monday night.

Man To Plead Guilty In Tom Brady Super Bowl Ring FraudA man who posed as a former Patriots player to buy and sell Super Bowl rings he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady's family will plead guilty to fraud.

Patriots Place 4 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 ListFour players on the New England Patriots have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Zero NFL Players Opt Out Of Remainder Of Season Due To Rising COVID-19 CasesNFL players were given the option to opt out of the rest of the season, but none utilized the option.