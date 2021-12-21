WORCESTER (CBS) — A Canton man is charged with bringing a gun to his daughter’s school. Police said 41-year-old Jerome Weekes went to Doherty High School in Worcester last week after the school was dismissed.
He was allegedly looking for another student who was having issues with his daughter.
Weekes and his daughter looked around the school but then left without incident.
According to police, Weekes was seen in his car with the gun shortly before going into the building.
He is being held until his next court date.