BOSTON (CBS) — The Buffalo Bills will be without Cole Beasley on Sunday when they visit the Patriots, as the receiver has been placed on the COVID-19 list.
Beasley made it a point over the course of the year to advocate for his right to remain unvaccinated. NFL rules require unvaccinated players to spend a mandatory 10 days on the COVID list after testing positive.
Cole Beasley did in fact test positive. He’s out 10 days. https://t.co/A682LKYEZk
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2021
Beasley, 32, has 76 receptions for 640 yards anda touchdown this year. He is second on the team in receptions and yards (trailing only Stefon Diggs). He had just one catch for 11 yards in the Week 13 meeting between the Patriots and Bills, on what was an exceptionally windy night.
The Patriots also have a receiver in danger of missing Sunday’s game, as Kendrick Bourne was placed on the COVID-19 list by the Patriots on Monday afternoon.