BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be making an announcement Monday about the city’s response to coronavirus. The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Wu will be joined by Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, and other members of the COVID-19 Advisory Committee.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,345 new confirmed COVID cases and 45 additional deaths in the state on Friday. It is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the highest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March.
