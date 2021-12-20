SOUTHBORO (CBS) – The driver of a car that allegedly crashed into a Southoboro home, causing it to catch fire, will face charges related to the accident.
The driver, who is from Milford but has not been identified, will be charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation.
On Saturday morning, the driver was driving on Framingham Road when drove off the road and hit a house, police said. Both the car and home caught fire, and the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital due to injuries from the crash.
Investigators said that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.