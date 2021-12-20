Patriots Place 4 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 ListFour players on the New England Patriots have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Zero NFL Players Opt Out Of Remainder Of Season Due To Rising COVID-19 CasesNFL players were given the option to opt out of the rest of the season, but none utilized the option.

Patriots 'On To Buffalo' After Putting Disappointing Loss To Colts In Rear-View MirrorThe Patriots are moving on quickly after a disappointing loss to the Colts, setting their sights on a huge matchup with the Bills in Week 16.

Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The WeekFor the first time this season -- and fifth time in his career -- Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Chris Godwin Out For Season With Torn ACLWhen Chris Godwin suffered a knee injury on Sunday night, it appeared to be positive news that he was able to walk off the field and even test his running ability on the sideline. A day later though, the news was not good at all.