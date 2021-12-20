BOSTON (CBS) — The Buffalo Bills did what they had to do, fending off a kicker-less, Cam Newton-led Carolina Panthers team on their home turf in Orchard Park to earn a much-needed victory.

But the thrill of victory didn’t distract Bills head coach Sean McDermott from taking his mind off the Patriots.

McDermott briefly addressed his team after the 31-14 win, and he made sure to mention the upcoming matchup with the Patriots without mentioning them by name.

“Hey, that’s a hell of a job, men. Way to stick to it the whole game. The whole game, man. I mean, that’s not easy, right?” McDermott said. “That’s the type of game we’re gonna be in all the way through the rest of the way. Hey, that’s one down right there. One down, one down. We know who’s up next. We know who’s up next. It’s all about us, right? Stay humble.”

The Bills tweeted out the video with the caption, “On to New England.”

The Bills will obviously be looking to avenge their slightly embarrassing loss at home in Week 13 on Monday Night Football, when the Patriots adjusted to the extreme wind conditions better than the Bills in a 14-10 victory.

Beyond that, the Bills will be looking to reclaim first place in the AFC East. They’ll do that with a win on Sunday, and they’ll likely hold it through the end of the season if they do, as they face the Falcons and Jets over the final two weeks of the season.

The Patriots, quite obviously, will be trying to stop that. And it figures to be another game with high emotion for all involved — including McDermott.