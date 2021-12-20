By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seahawks was an emotional roller coaster for all who watched. And Richard Sherman rode that ride along with everyone else.

At the peak of his powers, Sherman quickly went from mocking Darrelle Revis to becoming a meme in a very short span of time. Super Bowl-winning Malcolm Butler interceptions at the goal line have been known to have that type of effect.

Of course, the sideline mocking of Revis was not out of the ordinary for Sherman, who was as outspoken — and good — as anyone at the cornerback position. He had, after all, basically introduced himself to the football world by getting in Brady’s face and posting a “U mad bro?” meme in 2012.

It stood out, then, that when Brady took a knee to kill the final seconds of that wild Super Bowl, the first person there to congratulate him was Sherman.

In the latest episode of Brady’s ESPN docuseries, “Man In The Arena,” both Brady and Sherman reflect on that moment.

“Sherm came over and extended his hand, which I didn’t see him for a second,” Brady said of the somewhat choppy exchange. (Brady was soaking in the moment, and Sherman appeared to have interrupted a bit.)

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for the man, the player. And I just go out there and try to do my best to make his life as miserable as I can and help my team win,” Sherman said. “It wasn’t like we got cheated. It wasn’t like — you know, something crazy did happen, but it was like, they won it fair and square. So you shake the man’s hand and you walk away. And that’s what I did.”

An iconic image from Super Bowl XLIX is explained by Tom Brady and Richard Sherman 🤝 Episode 6 of Man In The Arena begins streaming Tuesday, Dec. 21 on @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/uRw3pVQCOo — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2021

That was the teaser topic of choice for the newest episode, which debuts this week. Yet considering this episode explores Brady’s first Super Bowl win in a decade, and a little-known story that’s come to be called “DeflateGate,” it figures to offer some fascinating insights and revelations on a historic period for Brady and the Patriots.