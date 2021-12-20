Bill Belichick Wonders Why T.Y. Hilton Wasn't Ejected After Colts Receiver Made Contact With OfficialBill Belichick was still a bit miffed over Saturday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts when he spoke with reporters on Monday morning, and took aim at some of the officiating in the 27-17 loss.

Bill Belichick Gives Thorough Explanation For Decision To Kick Field Goal Vs. ColtsBill Belichick went deep on his thought process for kicking the field goal instead of trying to score a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line.

Bill Belichick Apologizes To Media For Short Answers After Colts Loss: 'It's Not Your Fault'Bill Belichick felt compelled to apologize to the media for his terse answers. Though his virtual press conference over Zoom was supposed to begin with questions from reporters, Belichick instead made an opening statement.

Josh Richardson Back In Health And Safety Protocol; Celtics Rule Out 7 Players For Monday Night Vs. 76ersLike a number of teams around the NBA, the Boston Celtics will look to piece together a roster for Monday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Saints Just Kind Of Own Tom Brady, As Bucs Likely Lose Shot At NFC's Top Seed With Shutout LossWhen the Saints are on the other side of the field these days, Tom Brady looks ... bad. At least in the regular season, anyway.