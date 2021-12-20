BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that the city will require proof of COVID vaccination for certain indoor spaces, and several mayors and community leaders in the Greater Boston area now say they plan to install similar policies in their neighborhoods.

Starting Jan. 15, Boston will require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues.

Leaders in Arlington, Brookline, Cambridge, Medford, Salem, Somerville all said on Monday that they will try to enact similar policies while praising Wu.

“It is imperative that we do everything in our power to keep our community safe. There is no doubt this requirement will have greater impact if implemented regionally. I look forward to working with the City Manager on next steps in Cambridge,” said Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui.

Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn of Medford also said, “It’s clear that our most effective tool in keeping our communities safe is getting as many people vaccinated and boosted as possible. In Medford, we will be discussing ways we can increase vaccine confidence and educate the community on the benefits of protecting yourself and your loved ones by getting the shot.”

According to Wu, patrons and workers will first need to show proof of at least one vaccine shot. On Feb. 15, proof of a second shot will then be required.

“It would be a quick glance at an app, or a card, or a photo of your card,” Wu said. “We are setting clear standards that will provide straightforward guidance for businesses.”

Cases across Boston and the state have continued to rise over the last several weeks.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,345 new confirmed COVID cases and 45 additional deaths in the state on Friday. It is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the highest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March.