BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 13,717 new confirmed COVID cases after no reports over the weekend. The state also reported 28 deaths from data on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 947,625. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,434.READ MORE: Businesses In Lynn, Winchester Remind Customers To Mask Up
There were 225,622 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Long Lines For COVID Testing As Cases Rise Ahead Of Christmas
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 5.91%.
There are 1,513 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Dog Found Abandoned In Brookline Porta-Potty Adopted
There are also 347 patients currently in intensive care.