BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are down, but only slightly in Massachusetts. AAA said Monday that the average cost per gallon down a single penny from last week to $3.39.
Despite the small decrease, the price for gas in Massachusetts is now nine cents higher than the national average.
“A recovering economy coupled with strong employment is leading to increased demand for gasoline,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “This demand increase should drive pump higher, but it’s been blunted by the wavering price of crude oil.”
The price of gas in Massachusetts is three cents lower than a month ago and $1.23 higher than it was at this time last year.