BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced two initiatives to try and slow the spread of coronavirus. Starting January 15, many indoor spaces will need to require proof of vaccination, and city workers must become vaccinated along the same timeline.

Proof of vaccination will be needed for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues.

Protesters started outside and then moved inside during the announcement. They could be heard chanting, singing the Star-Spangled Banner, and yelling “shame on Wu.”

“There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we are taking care of each other, that each and every one of our community members is safe, is healthy, and has access to the future and the opportunities they deserve,” Wu said in response to protestors.

People outside are chanting “shame on Wu” loudly at the doors of city hall. @wbz https://t.co/Sx6L6si1jd pic.twitter.com/rq2j6oMY5R — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) December 20, 2021

A spokesperson for the first responders union said the mandates are a slap in the face and a violation of rights.

“It’s not just about unvaccinated people, its about all human beings. We love the job. We also think we all have rights, now unvaccinated people lose their rights,” one protester said. “My mayor is not my doctor,” her sign read.

Another added, “to take us and say you’re going to get this vaccine or you’re terminated? That flies in the face of every democratic value that this country is based on. Especially here in Boston. We are asking Mayor Wu, please do not remove the testing option.”