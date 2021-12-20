BOSTON (CBS) — When Chris Godwin suffered a knee injury on Sunday night, it appeared to be positive news that he was able to walk off the field and even test his running ability on the sideline. A day later though, the news was not good at all.

The receiver suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Earlier in the day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the initial belief with the Bucs was that Godwin merely suffered an MCL sprain and would miss the remainder of the regular season. But Rapoport reported later that the MRI was “worse than imagined,” thus the season-ending prognosis.

Godwin has been Tom Brady’s No. 1 target this season, with 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. He had 15 catches for 143 yards in Week 13, followed by a 10-catch, 105-yard performance the following week. He caught six passes for 49 yards before suffering the injury on Sunday vs. the Saints.

Godwin suffered the injury after making a catch across the middle of the field. Defensive back P.J. Williams went low for the tackle, hitting Godwin directly in the right knee.

Here is the Chris Godwin injury. pic.twitter.com/gvovpuEU9i — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) December 20, 2021

The Buccaneers also lost star wideout Mike Evans to a hamstring injury during the game. Though the prognosis on Evans is better, he’s still considered “week to week,” per Schefter.

The 25-year-old Godwin was playing the 2021 season on the franchise tag. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.