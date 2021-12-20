BOSTON (CBS) — With the Celtics ruling seven players out of Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of COVID-19, the Boston brass is bringing in some reinforcements. The Celtics are reportedly signing veteran swingman C.J. Miles to fill out their roster for Monday night.
That comes according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who is reporting that Miles is joining Boston on a hardship exception. The 15-year NBA veteran is in Boston and undergoing testing, according to Woj.
Miles, 34, hasn't played in the NBA since the 2019-20 season when he hit the floor for the Washington Wizards for 10 games. He has nearly 900 NBA games under his belt over his career, spending time with the Jazz, Cavaliers, Pacers, Raptors, Grizzlies and Wizards. Originally a second-round pick by the Jazz out of high school in 2005, Miles has averaged 9.6 points per game while hitting 35.8 percent of his three-point attempts for his career.
Miles signed with the G League Ignite last week and played 22 minutes for the team last Friday. His 10-day contract with Boston will not count against the salary cap or the luxury tax.
He now joins Justin Jackson, whom the Celtics signed to a 10-day contract (also via a hardship exception) last week when players started to be placed into the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols. The Celtics currently have seven players in protocol, and with Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder and Romeo Langford also questionable for Monday night’s tilt against the 76ers, the Celtics could be really shorthanded against Philly.