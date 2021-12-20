BOSTON (CBS) — Like a number of teams around the NBA, the Boston Celtics will look to piece together a roster for Monday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston has seven players listed who have been ruled for the contest due to Health & Safety Protocols.
On Sunday night, it was Celtics guard Josh Richardson who was added to Boston's ever-growing list of players in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols. Richardson recently tested positive at the end of a five-game road trip last week and had to remain in Phoenix while the team returned to Boston. He was cleared for the last two games after producing multiple negative tests, and scored a season-high 27 points in a win over the Knicks on Saturday.
Now he's back in protocol, joining Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez, Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas. All seven have been ruled out for Monday night against the 76ers, while three others — Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain), Dennis Schroder (illness, non-COVID) and Romeo Langford (Neck Pain) — are listed as questionable.
That could leave Boston with just eight players available against the 76ers: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom and Justin Jackson. Head coach Ime Udoka may have to get creative with his rotations to start the week.
Philadelphia’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was postponed when the team didn’t have eight players to suit up. The 76ers did say they were confident they’d be able to play Monday night in Boston.