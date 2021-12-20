BOSTON (CBS) – A dog that was abandoned in a porta-potty in Brookline earlier this month has been adopted.
Princess Loo, a corgi-mix, was found taped inside a box in a porta-potty at a construction site on December 9.
After 11 days in the care of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center, Loo was adopted by a woman named Donna from Western Massachusetts.
Donna was one of several hundred people who applied to adopt Loo. The MSPCA said she was chosen because, “her quiet home was exactly the kind in which the team felt Loo would thrive.”