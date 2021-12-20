By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Bill Belichick wasn’t very happy about it. As a result, he wasn’t overly talkative in his postgame press conference.

A couple of days later, though, the Patriots’ head coach felt compelled to apologize to the media for his terse answers. Though his virtual press conference over Zoom was supposed to begin with questions from reporters, Belichick instead made an opening statement.

“Look, fellas, I apologize if I seemed like I was a little short with you after the game,” Belichick said. “You know, obviously a frustrating game, down 20 to nothing, didn’t do anything well enough. I mean, there isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. Clearly we had problems in every area, so there was no simple answer, and every play could have been better, every area of coaching could have been better, every area of playing could have been better. And any of that would have helped. So, not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t too much to say. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot more to say now.”

Belichick concluded: “But it’s not your fault. It was a frustrating game.”

Belichick’s postgame press conference on Saturday night was not particularly out of the ordinary for him after a loss. He stated numerous times that the team didn’t play well or coach well. He said they need to do everything better. When asked what happened on the blocked punt the Patriots allowed, he simply said, “We didn’t block the guy.”

In terms of noteworthy answers, Belichick eventually got tired of repeating himself.

“I’ve said it like five times, I could just say it another five times. We didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight, including giving up 225 yards rushing,” he said.

But by Monday morning, Belichick had gotten over the loss. He likely didn’t feel much better about the film that he had finally broken down, but at the very least he was ready to discuss it more freely. He answered questions for more than 20 minutes after the opening statement.