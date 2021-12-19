MALDEN (CBS) — Dozens of kids in Malden will have presents under the Christmas tree this year thanks to the city’s police department.
Police distributed toys and other gifts to kids on Sunday at the YMCA in Malden.READ MORE: MBTA Service Cuts Caused By Bus Driver Shortage Take Effect Sunday
This was in place of the department’s annual “Shop With A Cop” event, which was supposed to happen earlier this month but was canceled due to COVID concerns.
Instead, officers bought gifts on their days off and brought them to the station to be distributed Sunday.READ MORE: Fundraiser Held For Uxbridge Athletic Center Honoring Grace Rett: 'It Will Keep Her Spirit Alive'
“We want everybody to know that at the police department, we care, this is our community and we consider the community and our family also cares about the community,” said Det. Renee Kelley.
Money for these toys was donated by local businesses and by the police officers themselves.MORE NEWS: Vigil Held For Shirley Owen, Woman Found Murdered In Burning Franklin Home