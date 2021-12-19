By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Saturday night meeting between the Patriots and Colts was a chippy affair, with both sides bringing a heightened level of intensity for what was a huge game with massive playoff implications. Occasionally, that emotion bubbled over.

The peak may have been reached, when Michael Pittman took offense to an aggressive block by Kyle Dugger, which led the receiver to go after the safety. Both players ended up being ejected for the mini-brouhaha.

But the other high point came after the Patriots sacked Carson Wentz in the third quarter. Wentz was taken down by Deatrich Wise amid a sea of Patriots bodies, and the broadcast showed Wentz screaming and pointing in Matthew Judon’s face after the play.

Carson Wentz vs. Matthew Judon pic.twitter.com/PF0oMNXrId — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 19, 2021

After the 27-17 Colts win, Wentz was asked what set him off. Apparently, he took a shot in a place where he’d rather not get hit.

“I don’t know if I have ever been that fired up on a football field before. I don’t need to go into the specifies obviously, but a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and some other guys with curse words,” Wentz said. “Guys’ hands needs to be at their side — I will just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up as I expect a lot of people would.”

The actual contact was hard to see, because of the aforementioned sea of bodies. But Wentz’s reaction to the play was a good indicator that he didn’t like something that happened. (The complaint about hearing curse words on an NFL field, though? Woof.)

Judon was asked for his side of the situation, too. Judon stressed that Wentz is a “very nice guy.”

“I don’t know. It’s laid out on the field. Carson’s a good guy,” Judon said. “He’s a very nice guy. He got mad about something. Who knows? And I guess that anger was directed towards me. But, you know, who knows?”

Outside of the confrontation, Wentz wasn’t good in this game as a passer. He was just 5-for-12, missing Pittman for what could have been a huge play on the opening drive, and throwing just too high for the 6-foot-5 Mo Alie-Cox in the end zone on another drive. His one touchdown pass came on a Philly Special offshoot from Frank Reich, and he threw for just 57 yards. It was the 15th-worst graded QB performance in a win in Pro Football Focus’ history.

But Wentz was effective as a rusher, converting three fourth-and-1 plays on QB sneaks, and rushing for 17 yards on the night. And — as Mac Jones showed two weeks prior with a 2-for-3 night in Buffalo — he got the win, which is what matters most.