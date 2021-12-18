DUXBURY (CBS) — First responders in Duxbury expected traffic delays on Saturday afternoon after a crash on Route 3. The crash left one car completely wrecked in the woods.
It happened on the northbound side of the highway between exits 20 and 22, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
One person was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash.