Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar AddedThe team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols.

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26The Boston Bruins will not be playing the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night as planned.

Curry Scores 30, Hits 5 3s As Warriors Beat Celtics 111-107Stephen Curry scored 30 points to help the Golden State Warriors clinch a 111-107 victory over Boston on Friday night and snap a five-game losing streak against the Celtics.

NFL Reschedules Three Games Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

Northeastern University Will Hold Home Sporting Events Without Spectators Due To Rise In COVID-19 CasesWith COVID-19 cases rising, Northeastern University has decided to stop allowing spectators in to sporting events, beginning Dec. 19.