BOSTON (CBS) — The Pats were in Indy on Saturday night. It didn’t go very well.
While the Patriots made it interesting in the fourth quarter, their abysmal start doomed them in the end. Jonathan Taylor broke free for a 67-yard back-breaking touchdown just before the two-minute warning, en route to a 27-17 Colts victory.
The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Patriots and dropped their record to 9-5 on the season.
They’re now a full game behind the Chiefs (10-4) for the top spot in the AFC, and they fell behind the 9-4 Titans for the time being, too.
With three games left — home dates vs. the Bills and Jaguars, a road game vs. the Dolphins — can the Patriots earn the AFC’s top seed by the end of Week 18?