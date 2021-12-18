WEATHER ALERT:Snow, Sleet Coming To Massachusetts Saturday; Up To 6″ In Southern New Hampshire
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Firefighters were at Corey Street in Brighton for 26 hours before they were officially cleared. On Friday morning, a fire broke out at a commercial building there.

Eight alarms were called and heavy smoke throughout the neighborhood forced the Driscoll School in Brookline to close due to poor air quality.

A view of the Brighton fire from overhead using the Boston Fire Drone. (Photo Via Boston Fire Department)

“The wind has been keeping the smoke blowing all over and makes it a little more difficult to see and to breathe,” Boston Fire Chief Jack Dempsey had told reporters.

On Saturday, crews cleared the scene and the building was handed over to Inspectional Services to determine whether its structural integrity.

A building on Corey Road sits damaged on Saturday, one day after a massive fire broke out there (Photo Via Boston Fire Department)

“A great job by all the Firefighter’s who battled under extreme conditions, a job well done,” the fire department tweeted.

