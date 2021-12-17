BOSTON (CBS) – Several School districts and police departments in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are alerting families about a nationwide challenge posted on TikTok asking users to make threats to schools Friday.
Police have said they believe the post, which threatens school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary” on Friday, Dec. 17, originated in a southern state. The threats have been popping up in towns and cities across the United States.
Although the threats are not believed to be credible, many schools will have extra police on patrol Friday and they are asking anyone who sees something suspicious or a concerning social media post to report it.