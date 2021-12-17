BOSTON (CBS) – There is a festive trailer that’s sure to get your attention if you see it driving by, stocked with handmade wreaths and other decorations.

“We’re the first of its kind in the area so people are unsure a little bit what ‘The Mistletow’ is, which is exciting,” said Maura Dudas, co-owner of “The Mistletow.” She added, “all my wreaths are named, I really believe each wreath has its own personality.”

“The Mistletow” was started by Russell and Maura Dudas this holiday season.

“We play holiday music like an ice cream truck so people hear the holiday music, they can come outside and buy a wreath in the local neighborhood or they can come find us at a local pop up,” said Maura.

So, what inspired them to start the business?

“I work as an executive assistant by day and by night I felt like there was a little bit more that I had to offer, and I could be doing,” said Maura.

“We started kind of looking for trailers online and found this one here. Looked a little bit like a sleigh so we decided to run with that,” added husband Russell Dudas.

The Mistletow has been up and running for three weeks and in that time, over 100 wreaths have been sold in different neighborhoods.

“This is the fern that Maura made for me. I love the ribbon it’s beautiful and the bells are so exciting,” said Danielle Dunn of Milton, who has one of the wreaths displayed on her door.

“Seeing people’s faces light up and seeing the excitement in people when they drive by and see us selling wreaths and holiday decorations,” said Russell.

“Kindness is out there because I wouldn’t be able to do this without the kindness of people,” said Maura.

For more on the Mistletow, visit www.themistletow.com.