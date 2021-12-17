NEEDHAM (CBS) — A Needham woman was convicted this week for killing her 81-year-old neighbor in 2017. Tammie Galloway, 51, was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Laura Shifrina.
Prosecutors said Galloway stabbed Shifrina to death inside her Linden Street apartment. Galloway later stole Shifrina’s car, wallet, cellphone, and jewelry.
Shifrina’s body was found by her daughter on May 31, 2017, in her apartment. She was last seen alive three days prior.
Shifrina, who was a retired scientist, did not show up to an event she was scheduled to go to on May 28.
The car that was stolen was eventually found on Dorchester Avenue. The keys were left in the ignition, and there was a strong smell of bleach inside the car.
Detectives later found video of Galloway with a relative holding a bottle of bleach near the car on May 29.
During her sentencing, Galloway apologized to the daughter and grandsons of Shifrina.
Along with being convicted of murder, Galloway was also found guilty of armed robbery and larceny.