WORCESTER (CBS) – The longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history may be over. St. Vincent Hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association announced Friday night that a tentative agreement has been reached.

If approved, striking nurses will get their jobs back and the replacement nurses who were hired to cover them will also stay on staff.

In a statement, the hospital said every nurse who worked during the strike is a hero and should be celebrated.

“The new contract will provide enhancements for patients and our team, and we are glad to finally end the strike and put our sole focus back on patient care,” said Saint Vincent Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Jackson. “We will be setting a new tone at Saint Vincent Hospital: We are one team with a common purpose. Not striking nurses versus replacement nurses. Not nurses versus management. One team united behind the principles of professionalism, excellence, accountability, and compassion.”

The agreement was reached on the 285th day of the strike. After two weeks of discussions with federal mediators, it was settled Friday during an in-person session, which was mediated by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

The nurses went on strike in March looking for better working conditions.

“With this agreement we can go back into that building with great pride not just in what we got in writing in the agreement, but for what we have built together as nurses who know they did everything they could for their patients and their community,” said Dominique Muldoon, a nurse at the hospital and Co-Chair of the bargaining unit.