HAVERHILL (CBS) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash when he hit a tanker truck on Route 495 in Haverhill early Friday morning.
Massachusetts State Police said they got several calls about a Honda HRV going north on the southbound side of the highway just after 3 a.m. Moments later, the car crashed head-on into the tractor trailer.
The Honda driver, later identified as 21-year-old Sebastian Hidalgo of Haverhill, died at the scene.
The truck driver was not hurt, but the truck started leaking fuel after the collision.
All southbound traffic was shut down and detoured off the highway for about three hours.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.