HAVERHILL (CBS) – Part of Route 495 south in Haverhill was shut down for a few hours because of a deadly crash early Friday morning.
A tanker truck and a car collided just before 4 a.m. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. There is reportedly a fuel spill in the area as well.
Massachusetts State Police initially closed off all southbound lanes between exit 115 (Broad Street in Merrimac) and exit 111 (Route 110 in Haverhill). One lane was opened around 6:15 a.m. and a second lane was cleared for traffic about an hour later.
MassDOT detoured all southbound traffic off the highway for about three hours.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.