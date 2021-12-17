BOSTON (CBS) — Every game matters in the NFL. But with just four weeks remaining in the season, now they really matter.

The games are so important that the NFL is now taking over another day of the week. And this weekend, the Patriots get to play on that day with a Saturday night visit to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots are looking to win their eighth straight and retake control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Colts are looking to improve their playoff positioning and remain in the hunt. Here’s how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team sees the Saturday night tilt playing out:

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

The Colts are one of the better 7-6 teams you’ll ever come across. Frank Reich has Indy efficient on offense as they’re in the Top 6 in the NFL in points per game (28.6), touchdown drives (42), red zone points, first quarter points, and time of possession. The Pats have to focus on MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor (the NFL’s leading rusher with 1,348 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns), so Carson Wentz can hurt you. Defensively, the Colts will try to shut down the run and let Mac Jones try to beat them.

Wentz vs. Jones is a good battle. Both teams had byes and are rested. Should be fun.

Patriots 31, Colts 28 in OT

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV

So I honestly feel this is the most important and toughest Patriots game of the season. Both the Pats and the Colts have found their stride and they are both playing their best football of the season. Both teams are coming off byes and they are like carbon copies of one another.

The Colts have the edge in the running game. Johnathan Taylor and that offensive line push teams around and because he’s also good in the passing game, it makes the play action so tough.

The Pats have the edge on defense. They have been able to impose their will on teams and force them to do what they need them to do and in the second halves of games, opponents have been on lockdown.

This is a pick ’em game but I’m taking the Pats.

Patriots 20, Colts 17

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

I really think the Pats’ win streak has to end at some point, and a Saturday night on the road against a decent team feels like the right spot for it to happen. But … I just can’t take the Colts. Can’t do it!

For one, the Patriots own the Colts, who haven’t beaten New England since 2009. Secondly, this year’s Colts specifically do not beat good teams. Outside of their win in Buffalo, they’ve racked up most of their wins against bad teams. They have the worst strength of victory in the entire NFL.

So really, this game could serve as a moment that exposes the Colts as pretenders. You know Bill Belichick wouldn’t mind seeing that become the story as he and the Patriots fly home early Sunday morning.

Patriots 27, Colts 18

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Colts say they want to make the Patriots a one-dimensional team and make Mac beat them, but they have to stop the run to do that. I’m not entirely convinced they can do that if Damien Harris is healthy. Indy also struggles against tight ends, so this would be a great weekend for Jonnu Smith to break out. He has just six catches in the last four weeks and hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 4.

But the Colts can control the game thanks to their incredible offensive line and stellar ground attack with Jonathan Taylor. That kid is simply incredible.

This is going to be another tight one, and it will come down to who can make the other team turn the ball over more. It will be an uneasy night, but another character-building win for the Patriots.

Patriots 24, Colts 20

