BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Saturday night’s Patriots-Colts matchup in Indianapolis.

– Since 2000, the Patriots are 8-0 in Saturday games.

– With a 9-4 record, the Patriots have secured their 35th winning season overall and 24th since Robert Kraft took over ownership.

– The Pats have scored at least 30 points in their last nine games against the Colts.

– New England has won eight straight over Indianapolis. Indy’s last win over the Patriots was in 2009.

– This will be the 82nd meeting between the Pats and the Colts. The Patriots lead the regular season meetings 48-28 and are 4-1 in the postseason.

– The Patriots are 22-16 when playing the Colts on the road and 2-2 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

– New England is 6-0 on the road this season.

– With one more road victory, Mac Jones will set the rookie QB mark for road wins in a season.

– With a win on Saturday, the Patriots will improve to 8-1 against teams in the AFC.

– The Pats defense is allowing just 15.4 points per game this season, which is the best in the NFL.

– Nick Folk has 33 field goals this season, which is tied for his career high.

– Kendrick Bourne has 42 receptions for 623 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

– J.C. Jackson has seven interceptions this season, and 24 since 2018.

– The Patriots have rushed for 200 yards or more 17 times under Bill Belichick.

Tune in to Saturday’s Patriots-Colts game on WBZ-TV! Coverage begins at 7:30pm with Patriots GameDay on TV38, kickoff is set for just after 8pm on WBZ-TV, and after the game stick around for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!