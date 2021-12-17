BOSTON (CBS) – Schools across the state had increased security on Friday because of a viral TikTok challenge. The challenge asks users to make threats about shootings or bombings at their school.
The threats had some parents hesitant to send their children to school. WBZ Security Analyst Ed Davis said while it's good to be cautious, parents should not be driven by fear.
"Just like in the realm of terrorism we can't let threats deter us from what we do, we can't let fear drive us," Davis said.
"If there is a real threat, if there is a specific issue, the police are going to be on top of it, they're going to flood the area, with officers. But these kind of general statements should be dismissed out of hand I think mostly."
While police say these threats are not credible, they’re asking anyone who sees something suspicious on social media to report it.