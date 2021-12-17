Patriots Running Back Damien Harris Ruled Out For Saturday's Game Against ColtsThe Patriots will not have their usual rush attack against the Colts on Saturday night. Damien Harris has been ruled out for the contest.

Northeastern University Will Hold Home Sporting Events Without Spectators Due To Rise In COVID-19 CasesWith COVID-19 cases rising, Northeastern University has decided to stop allowing spectators in to sporting events, beginning Dec. 19.

Celtics Add Al Horford, Grant Williams To Health And Safety ProtocolsCOVID-19 has hit the NBA hard over the last week, and the Boston Celtics are now joining the mix.

Early Hall Of Fame Voting Shows Positive Sign For David OrtizDavid Ortiz has the credentials and the résumé to be a Hall of Famer. Thus far in the process, he also has the votes.

Saturday Night's Bruins-Canadiens Game Postponed By NHL Amid Boston's COVID OutbreakThe game scheduled for Saturday night in Montreal between the Bruins and Canadiens has been postponed.