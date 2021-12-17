BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will not have their usual rushing attack against the Colts on Saturday night. Damien Harris has been ruled out for the contest.
Harris suffered a hamstring injury during New England’s Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills and had to leave the game in the second half. He was limited in practice all week leading up to New England’s departure for Indy on Friday, but is not making the trip with the rest of the team.
That will leave the Patriots with just Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden out of the backfield. Receiver Kendrick Bourne (81 yards on seven carries) and tight end Jonnu Smith (28 yards on six carries) could also see some runs out of the backfield if Josh McDaniels wants to get creative.
Harris is New England’s leading rusher this season with 754 yards and nine touchdowns on 164 carries. Stevenson, whom New England drafted in the fourth round in 2021, has 429 yards and three touchdowns for his rookie season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
