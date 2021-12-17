BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston firefighter was hurt as a huge fire tore through a former music school in Brighton early Friday morning.
It started around 4:30 a.m. and spread to multiple floors of the building on Corey Road.
All firefighters were eventually ordered out of the building as flames tore through the roof.
The fire department ordered an eighth alarm as the neighborhood filled with heavy black smoke. The air quality became so bad that the Driscoll School in nearby Brookline was closed for the day.
There are no reports of any other injuries.
As the wind shifts firefighters are dealing with zero visibility.Multiple deck guns and ladder pipes are deployed to help battle this blaze . pic.twitter.com/HVxwJJeO0j
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021
There’s no word yet on where or how the fire started.