Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 15CBSSports.com's Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 15 matchups.

Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Signs With Los Angeles LakersIsaiah Thomas is finally back in the NBA. Celtics fans may not be too pleased with his new home, however.

Mac Jones Off Patriots Injury Report; Damien Harris Among 9 Players Questionable For Saturday Night Vs. ColtsMac Jones is off the Patriots injury report, while nine players are considered questionable for Saturday night's game against the Colts.

Revolution Acquire Midfielder Sebastian Lletget From Galaxy For $500,000 In General Allocation MoneyThe Revolution lost Tajon Buchanan this offseason, but may have found his replacement. New England has acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Brad Stevens Says Danny Ainge Was Not Pushed Out Of Role With CelticsDanny Ainge taking a new job just six months after stepping down from the Celtics has some wondering if he was forced out by ownership. Brad Stevens says that "absolutely not true."